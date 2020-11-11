LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Chris Mack has had some good luck in the transfer ranks in his first couple of University of Louisville seasons, and his latest signing class is headlined by the nation’s top-rated junior college prospect. But the class will be judged on the success of a solid trio of high school seniors announced Tuesday night
The group has a consensus Top 20 ranking after the fall signing period – listed No. 18 by Rivalas and No. 20 by 247sports.com.
The list includes El Ellis, a 6-3, 175-pound guard from Durham, N.C. and Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, who is the top JUCO prospet in the nation, according to 247sports. He brings proven ability as a shooter and scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game as a freshman while shooting 40% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.
"El is an extremely gifted scorer who has the ability to play both on and off the ball," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Coming from the junior college ranks, he has competed against older competition throughout his time. He is quick, shifty and has the ability to shoot the three. El is coached by Louisville St. Xavier alum Zach Settembre, who has done a great job developing El during his two years at Tallahassee Community College.”
The high school signees are Mike James, a 6-6, 195-pound guard/forward from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla.; Bobby Pettiford, a 6-1, 175-pound guard from Durham, N.C. and South Granville High School in Creedmore, N.C.; Eric Van der Heijden, a 6-8, 205-pound guard/forward from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C.
"We are excited to announce the signing of five young men to the Louisville basketball program," Mack said. “We feel this class is a versatile and athletic group that will be able to impact our program. My assistant coaches did an excellent job identifying the type of student-athletes we want in our program and are fortunate to add today.”
His father Elbert Ellis, Jr. was a football and track athlete at the University of Pittsburgh before playing with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.
James averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 as a junior last season in helping Oak Ridge achieve a 21-9 record while reaching the Class 7A state semifinals, earning first team all-state honors in Florida.
"Mike is a worker," Mack said. “Every coach who’s had the pleasure of coaching Mike raves about his work ethic. If he has a 6 a.m. workout, Mike is there at 5:45 a.m. with his laces tied every time. As a player, he continues to evolve. He has a quick first step and has continued to become a better shooter during high school. We feel Mike can be a lockdown defender in time, given his athleticism, size and approach to work.”
A first team all-state selection and Orlando Sentinel All-Area team member, James is ranked No. 74 nationally by Rivals.com and 86th by 247Sports.com.
James was a 7A State All-Tournament Team selection when he scored 27 of his team's 55 points in the state semifinals before being injured near the end of regulation. James chose Louisville over Alabama, Arkansas, NC State and Texas A&M among his final choices.
Pettiford averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a junior last season in helping South Granville to a 30-1 record and the North Carolina Class 2A state semifinals, earning first team all-state honors.
"Bobby Pettiford is an explosive athlete,” said Mack. “His ability to get into the lane will make the game easier for his teammates. Bobby plays with no fear and a lot of toughness. It never hurts to add that to your program. Bobby will no doubt bring an energy to the KFC Yum! Center during his time here."
Honored on the MaxPreps 2019-20 Junior All-America honorable mention team, he is ranked No. 94 nationally by 247Sports.com. No. 96 in the ESPN 100, and is 134th by Rivals.com. He is the first player in South Granville history to sign with an NCAA Division I program.
A first team 2A North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection and District 6 player of the year, Pettiford led South Granville to its most successful season in program history in 2019-20, earning a perfect 26-0 record in the regular season and conference tournament. His 7.4 assists per game ranked among the top 50 for high school players.
He chose Louisville over Providence, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and East Carolina among others.
Van der Heijden averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior last season in helping Millbrook earn a 23-4 record, falling in overtime in the third round of the 4A state playoffs. He connected on 45 percent of his three-pointers and made 75 percent of his free throws.
“The first thing that sets Eric apart is his ability to shoot the ball from deep,” said Mack. “We want to continually add players to our roster that help create space on the floor because of that special ability. Eric also has tremendous vision and understands the game of basketball. Both of his parents played professionally, which I’m sure has helped in his development. His size and skill level make Eric very unique.”
A first-team all-conference and third-team all-district selection, Van der Heijden is ranked No. 193 nationally in the 247Sports.com national composite rankings. On seven occasions, van der Heijden dished out six or more assists. He produced a triple-double on Feb. 14 against Broughton with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.
He chose Louisville over Cincinnati, Clemson, Iowa, Maryland, Marquette, Texas, Wake Forest.
