LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tiyon Evans, a highly touted running back who played in seven games for the Louisville football team after transferring from Tennessee, said he will enter the NFL Draft.
Evans carried 83 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns before being sidelined by injury.
"After putting my trust and faith in God over time for guidance and strength, I've made my decision and gave decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft," Evans said in a social media post. "I am excited for an opportunity to do something that has been a childhood dream of mine as I pursue a career in the NFL."
Evans was a non-qualifier out of high school, endured a lost season because of COVID-19 in junior college, emerged as the No. 1 junior college running back in the nation out of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and looked on his way to stardom at Tennessee, rushing for 100 yards in three of his first six games before being sidelined by injury.
His best game in a Louisville uniform was against James Madison on Nov. 5, when he carried 10 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
