LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First-year University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will face some challenges right at the outset of his tenure, judging from the program’s full men’s basketball schedule, released on Tuesday.
The Cardinals open at home on Nov. 9 against an experienced Bellarmine team that won the ASUN Tournament championship last season. They’ll then face a Wright State team that was competitive in the Horizon League before heading to the Maui Invitational where an opening-round Top 10 matchup against Arkansas awaits in the opener.
In all, Louisville will play 19 home games. Overall, possible opponents ranked among the ESPN way-too-early Top 25 are No. 4 Kentucky and Maui Invitational participants No. 7 Creighton, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 16 Arizona, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 24 Texas Tech. Three ACC teams are also included in those rankings in No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia.
“We are excited about the challenge of our schedule,” Payne said. “To play at least 15 games against programs that were in the postseason last year is truly a difficult schedule to say the least, to go along with ACC play which we know is one of the best conferences in college basketball. We will get tested on who we are and the culture we are trying to establish. Win or Learn.”
Louisville returns home from Maui to face Maryland in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29 against a team coached by former U of L assistant coach Kevin Willard. The Cardinals will have three more home non-conference games in December against WKU on Dec. 14, Florida A&M on Dec. 17 and Lipscomb on Dec. 20.
U of L will visit rival Kentucky in Lexington on New Year’s Eve. After missing last season’s scheduled matchup in Lexington because of COVID, U of L agreed to move this year’s meeting to Lexington and bump the series schedule back to make up for it.
ACC play begins at home on Dec. 4 with a matchup against Miami. It’s one of three ACC games Louisville will play before the new year begins. The Cardinals will play 12 of their first 19 regular-season games at home, but will finish the year by playing five of eight on the road, including trips to Duke and Virginia.
