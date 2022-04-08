LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like so many men's basketball players last season at the University of Louisville, Jae'lyn Withers experienced a failure to launch in his sophomore season in 2021-22.
With expectations sky-high, the 6-8 forward averaged just 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season.
Now, he's giving himself a do-over. Withers announced Friday that he will return to Louisville to play for new head Coach Kenny Payne next season.
After averaging 10.1 points and leading all ACC freshmen with 8.1 rebounds per gam win conference play as a redshirt freshman, then-coach Chris Mack even talked about Withers having a potential NBA draft decision to make after his sophomore year.
For whatever reason, that didn't materialize. Withers showed flashes last season, but like so many Cardinals, lacked consistency.
If he returns to his freshman form, Withers could be a powerful weapon for Payne's first Louisville squad, which now has retained four top players from last season's roster.
Guard El Ellis, and forward Sydney Curry and Mike James also have announced intentions to return.
I’m back, watch yours 🫂 pic.twitter.com/L14CaFrFIs— Jaelyn Withers (@jaelynwithers) April 8, 2022
Dre Davis, Matt Cross, Samuell Williamson, Gabe Wiznitzer and Noah Locke all have entered the transfer portal.
JJ Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler have yet to announce a decision, though both are seen as more than likely to stay in the fold.
Payne has added Duke's Nolan Smith as an assistant coach, though an official announcement has not yet come, and has been in talks with former Cardinal Milt Wagner, though no formal decision has been announced on him joining the staff either.
