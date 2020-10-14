LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might wonder why Cincinnati Reds great and Major League Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has a memorial on Main Street in Louisville, of all places, but there is a strong connection.
Morgan, who passed away Monday at age 77, was a loyal Louisville Slugger guy. The two-time National League MVP and 10-time all-star used model No. M253.
And he used a lot of them — 2,180 to be exact, according to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, which on Wednesday placed a wreath at Morgan’s home plate and bat marker in front of the Humana Building on Main between Fifth and Sixth streets.
“Joe Morgan was born in 1946, 20 years later in 1966 he made his Major League debut,” said Andrew Soliday, director of marketing for Hillerich & Bradsby Co. “The man would go on to become one of the second basemen in the game. It was also in 1966 that he signed his promotional contract with Hillerich & Bradsby Co. Joe went on to play for 6 different teams, but he’s best remembered for his years with the Cincinnati Reds during that incredible Big Red Machine era.
“Over the course of 22 MLB seasons he played ... He was a Silver Bat winner and ordered more than 2,100 bats from Hillerich & Bradsby. His teammates remember him as a positive force who was so willing to share his baseball wisdom. For fans, who have countless memories on the field or as an announcer after his career ... We remember his amazing life. We are so thankful to be blessed with so many amazing memories. ... And for this, we say thank you, Joe.”
