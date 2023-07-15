LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball dominated from the start and didn't let up as they blew past BAL Select, 72-39, to end pool play of the GLOBL Jam on Saturday.
The Cardinals started the game with a 14-1 run and didn't look back.
Hennie van Schaik led the Cardinals with 15 points and Kiki Jefferson had 14 points to go with six assists and three rebounds.
Highlights and recap of the Cards' 72-39 win over BAL SelectDetails: https://t.co/XC4fO6wPrx#GoCards pic.twitter.com/CBkoQj9Yk8— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 15, 2023
Louisville forced 32 turnovers and had 21 steals. At halftime, the Cardinals led 35-15.
Despite the 2-1 record in pool play, Louisville could still play for the gold medal.
If Canada wins, the Cardinals will play in the gold medal game but if Puerto Rico wins, tiebreakers will determine who advances to the gold medal game.
