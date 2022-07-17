LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville junior catcher Dalton Rushing, who was named an All-American last season after hitting .310 with a team-high 23 home runs and 62 RBIs, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 40 pick in the MLB Draft Sunday night.
Rushing will hope to follow in the footsteps of Will Smith, taken in the first round from U of L by the Dodgers in the 2016 draft.
His draft spot -- the first pick of the second round -- comes with a $1,950,900 slot value.
Rushing becomes the 95th draft pick in coach Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure. The native of Brighton, Tenn., is the 12th U of L player taken in the first two rounds over the past 7 seasons. He also gives Louisville at least one draft pick for 16 straight years.
The draft continues Monday with rounds 3 through 10. Other Cardinals expected to be taken are left-handed pitcher Michael Prosecky, third baseman Ben Metzinger and center fielder Levi Usher.
The Cardinals also had a couple of recruits selected. Cam Collier, a third baseman out of Chipola (Florida) Junior College was taken with the 18th overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds. Jacob Miller, a pitcher out of Liberty Union High School who has signed with Louisville, was taken with the 48th overall pick.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.