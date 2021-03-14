LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the NCAA Tournament is back for 2021, and it's time to fill out your bracket.
The tournament field was announced Sunday evening during the annual selection show.
Louisville was not among the 68-team field but is the No. 1 replacement team, which means that the Cards could replace any team from a multi-bid league that is forced to withdraw from the tournament for COVID-19 reasons.
The only Kentucky school to make the field, Morehead State, earned a No. 14 seed in the Midwest region and will play No. 3 West Virginia. The Eagles from Rowan County last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2011, when they upset Louisville in the first round.
Played entirely in the Hoosier State, the tournament will tip off Thursday, March 18, with First Four games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, and Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
First-round games will be played Friday and Saturday.
