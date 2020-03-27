LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky basketball's Johnny Juzang entered his name in the NCAA's Transfer Portal.
Juzang made the announcement Friday on social media.
"This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life," Juzang wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”
March 27, 2020
Juzang averaged just under 3 points and two rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. He saw action in 28 games, starting twice. He had a season-high 13 points in a win at Tennessee.
The 6-foot-6 guard reclassified out of Harvard-Westlake School in California to be a part of UK's 2019 recruiting class. At the time of his commitment to Kentucky, Juzang also held offers from Stanford, Arizona State, Virginia and others.
