LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) — Notre Dame's legendary coach, Muffet McGraw is retiring after 33 years leading the women's basketball program in South Bend, Indiana.
"It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach," McGraw said in a statement.
"... I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women. To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you."
Former Notre Dame player and current Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey will take over the program.
McGraw won 936 games in her career, 842 of which came at Notre Dame. She won two national championships at Notre Dame (2001, 2018) and took the Irish to the Final Four nine times.
She had a bitter rivalry with Jeff Walz and the Cardinals. The two teams split the regular season ACC championship in 2018 and 2019 before the Cardinals won it outright in 2020 while the Irish uncharacteristically struggled.
McGraw and Walz shared a famously tense handshake after the 2018 ACC championship game which the Cardinals won. This was after McGraw referred to Asia Durr as "the other player that won" after Durr beat out Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale for ACC player of the year.
"I just wanted to make sure she knew who Asia Durr was," Walz said after that handshake. "Just have the common courtesy to say her name."
The rivalry will likely remain but whether it is as fierce with a new head coach in South Bend remains to be seen.
McGraw retires as a four-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award and three-time winner of the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. She is 64 years old and was inducted in to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
