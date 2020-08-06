LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School alumnus and Purdue standout Rondale Moore is opting out of the 2020 college football season and will instead focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Moore wrote in a statement he released on Twitter. "This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life."
As a freshman in 2018, Moore broke Purdue's school record for most all-purpose yards in a season (2,215), becoming the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history. Moore was also named that year's Paul Hornung Award recipient.
Moore's sophomore campaign was cut short with a season-ending knee injury against Minnesota just four games into the season.
Some early 2021 Draft boards have Moore as a potential first-round pick.
