LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football, like programs all over the country, doesn't know when things will start looking like normal again.
They do, however, know some of the challenges they'll face when players and coaching staffs can finally meet again. For Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, it will be getting players back into shape.
"You don't want to just rush back into it," Brown said. "That's when you see a lot of injuries happening with those guys not being in shape. We will have to have a really good plan, and I think Coach Mike (Sirignano) and his staff will do an outstanding job of understanding how to get these guys into football shape, and (the players) are up for the challenge as well."
Fortunately for Scott Satterfield's staff, the 2020 season won't mean another introduction of coaches. For the defense, it will be the first time it has the same coordinator in back-to-back years since ___.
"That's tough on anybody," Brown said. "I don't care if you're in the NFL, high school level, college level, it doesn't matter. You're changing schemes year in and year out. You're changing terminology year in and year out. You're not able to play fast and know what to expect."
Brown will still have to get creative. The constant flux at defensive coordinator presents its own obstacles to him.
"(Past coordinators) are recruiting for their scheme every single year," Brown said. "So you've got different guys for different schemes each and every year. We're going to stick with our scheme, and we'll have some adjustments to it. We weren't able to do a whole lot of our scheme that we had at App State last year, because it was the first year. This year, we'll be able to dig in the bad a little bit deeper."
Louisville's early start to Spring Ball meant the team got seven practices in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college athletics. During those, Brown said senior defensive lineman Jared Goldwire made a big impression.
"I'll say this until I'm blue in the face, man, Jared Goldwire was a different human being these seven practices of spring," Brown said.
According to Brown, one of Goldwire's biggest changes came in the film room.
"I think now he understands, 'Hey, I'm in that starting role right now by default, I need to do everything in my power to make sure I don't give this spot up, and I know this is my last year to try and achieve the goals I want to achieve,'" Brown said.
For now, everyone's dreams are on hold as the world navigates its global pandemic and awaits the return of sports.
"It's really different," Brown said. "But you're finding different ways to get throughout each and every day, whether that's with your family at home or with your kids (players)."
