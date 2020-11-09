LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- In a year as messed up as 2020 has been, the University of Louisville men's basketball team didn't need any additional difficult breaks.
But the injury bug has hit. Just days after senior captain Malik Williams went down for an extended time with a broken foot, graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend will be sidelined for 6 weeks after spraining his left MCL during practice last Thursday. An MRI at Norton Audubon Hospital confirmed the diagnosis.
"Charles was having a good preseason," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June. We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor, ready to go."
A 6-4, 220-pound guard from Concord, N.C., Minlend averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals as a redshirt junior in 2019-20 as the top scorer for the University of San Francisco, which accomplished a 22-12 record in matching its best win total in 35 years.
Minlend earned All-WCC second team honors for each of the last two seasons and is ranked among the nation's top 20 graduate transfers by ESPN.
Louisville opens its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the KFC Yum! Center in its first game of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.
