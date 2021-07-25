FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- There are times you will find Millie Meunier working the tennis racket strings on the courts at Floyd Central High School. But when she’s not working those strings, you might find her working the strings of a fiddle. Or a mandolin. Or a guitar. Or a banjo.
“I took lessons on piano but then fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, all that, I didn’t take lessons on, so all that is self-taught,” Meunier said.
Music, like tennis, seems to come naturally to the 15-year-old and she seems to have gotten a handle on both pretty quickly. Meunier is the Highlanders top singles player, an Indiana All-State selection as a sophomore.
“I’ve played tennis since I was three. And that’s just something that I’ve done ever since then,” Meunier said. “When I was real young, I always wanted to be part of a team and tennis was the sport I could play the youngest, so I just started that.”
Meunier enjoys taking the stage live, but when she found herself with some idle time, she had an idea.
“It was during COVID and I was doing school from home and I really didn’t have much else to do," Meunier said. "So, I was like, ‘why not just record some of my songs to see where it goes?’”
Her album, titled ’23 Strings and Counting’ found buyers, and admirers.
When she submitted that album to the Josie Awards, which recognizes independent music acts, she found herself nominated for five awards. The ceremony is in September in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Before that, she will perform her music live across the area, starting with an appearance Aug. 7 at Underground Station in New Albany, then an Aug. 12 date at the Brandenburg theatre, followed by a performance Aug. 22 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery.
Meunier also says she has a big surprise date set for late August, but can’t announce that one just yet.
When Meunier isn't on the court or in the studio or performing live, she’s pursuing her passion of video editing.
“I just made my own college recruiting video and if anyone else wants recruiting videos, I’m making those now," Meunier said. "Any sort of video work, I’m happy to do just to get more experience because I just really love doing it.”
Meunier heads now into her junior year at Floyd Central and hopes to pursue all three of her passions after graduation.
“I hope to be able to continue music and tennis and video stuff, but in college, I would like to major in something to do with video production…and a minor in music," Meunier said. "Hopefully I can play tennis for the school team, whichever college I go to. And then after college, I want to be able to keep doing all of it.”
