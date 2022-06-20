LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville football program has gotten a commitment from what would be the second highest-ranked high school player ever (across all rankings) to come to the school – and in a key position.
Rueben Owens II, a 5-star prospect who is ranked No. 16 overall in the Class of 2023 and No. 1 at the running back spot, according to 24/7 Sports, announced on Monday that he has committed to Louisville after a recruiting visit this past weekend.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Owens averaged better than 12 yards per carry as a junior at El Campo (Texas) High School and chose Louisville over Texas and Oklahoma. He also excels at track, where he’s a Texas Class 4-A contender in the long jump and runs a 10.96-second 100.
COMMITTED ⚫️🦄🎨: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/DYGuqM6CKo— Rueben Owens ll #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) June 20, 2022
He’s ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Texas by 24/7.
His commitment continues a major recruiting run by Scott Satterfield and his Louisville staff, which has the (very early) No. 11-ranked class for 2023. Owens would be ranked right at the top of that class, along with Los Alamitos, Calif., wideout DeAndre Moore and St. John Bosco (Belliflower, Calif.) cornerback Aaron Williams.
The key early commitment for Satterfield, though, was Bosco QB Pierce Clarkson, who has been on his own personal recruiting mission. And of late, he’s been successful.
Owens, who rushed for 2,989 yards (on 248 carries) and 46 touchdowns as a junior, also caught 15 passes for 252 yards and a pair of scores.
He is the 10th player to commit for Louisville this season.
Players aren’t locked into a school until they sign national letters of intent, but his commitment launches the program into a different level of recruiting, if it wasn’t pushing its way there already.
