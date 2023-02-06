LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Led by a record-breaking senior, North Oldham boys basketball hasn't shied away from its goal this season.
After reaching the state tournament last season, the Mustangs want more this year.
"We're not looking to just make a state championship run, we're looking to win it all this year," senior Dallas Roberts said. "And we think we can do that."
North Oldham (20-5) has established itself as one of the top teams in the state thanks to a senior class that has a bevy of experience and chemistry. It's been a group head coach David Levitch knew had talent from the start.
"You can always tell when kids have high ceilings, you could tell there was a lot of talent," Levitch said. "You could kind of tell that they were going to be a really good class."
Levitch, who played four seasons at the University of Louisville for Rick Pitino, was named interim head coach of the Mustangs in October 2018. That interim title was removed after Levitch’s first season, in which three eighth graders were relied upon: Dallas Roberts, Ian Higdon and Jack Scales.
Now seniors, Roberts, Higdon, Scales and others have led a team to places the Mustangs haven’t been before. North Oldham won three games in the 2019 King of the Bluegrass to advance to the annual holiday tournament’s championship.
In 2021, North Oldham reached the Eighth Region final for the first time in school history.
Last season, North Oldham went steps further, winning the regional tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. The Mustangs defeated Muhlenberg County in the state tournament before losing to Lincoln County in the quarterfinals.
"This group, we've been playing all four years of high school together, so we've been building up each other," senior Luke Anderson said. "We know each other, we know what we're good at, we know our strengths and our weaknesses."
Once the youngest and least-experienced team on the floor, the Mustangs have been one of the best teams in the state this season.
|Student-Athlete
|Year
|Per Game
|Per Game
|Dallas Roberts
|Sr.
|18.7 points
|2.9 rebounds
|Jack Scales
|Sr.
|12.3 points
|1.9 rebounds
|Luke Anderson
|Sr.
|11.9 points
|7.8 rebounds
|Ian Higdon
|Sr.
|10.8 points
|8.5 rebounds
|Grant Neal
|Jr.
|8.2 points
|2.0 rebounds
|Jack Fischer
|Jr.
|6.2 points
|3.6 rebounds
|Ryan Howard
|Jr.
|4.1 points
|1.2 rebounds
North Oldham hasn’t lost in 2023 and is currently on a nine-game winning streak including victories over Seneca, Oldham County and DeSales.
As the Mustangs have grown, improved and won, the team’s heartbeat has been set by Roberts. The 6-foot-2 point guard has started for the past five seasons, commanding the Mustangs’ offense.
"He's really learned how to adjust to how defenses are playing him, he's led us for five years," Levitch said. "He's really gotten better at seeing how teams play him."
Roberts has amassed 2,098 career points, surpassing his coach for the team’s all-time record last month. Levitch held the program's record of 1,871 points for a decade.
Although he's started since his eighth grade year, Roberts admitted to never thinking he would be able to set the program's all-time scoring record.
"He (Levitch) gave me a great opportunity in eighth grade," Roberts said. "As an eighth grader, who really can trust somebody to be that guy who scored the most points on the team? For him to have that trust is incredible."
Roberts has also hit 243 shots from behind the arc, and pulled down over 320 rebounds.
|Season
|Per Game
|Field Goal %
|3-point %
|Free-throw %
|2018-19
|13.8 points
|38.5%
|30.1%
|80.7%
|2019-20
|13.5 points
|45.6%
|44.4%
|82%
|2020-21
|19.1 points
|46.2%
|36.5%
|82.2%
|2021-22
|16.8 points
|39.2%
|34.9%
|81%
|2022-23
|18.7 points
|47.3%
|43.2%
|85.7%
"He's just a great basketball player, he always knows where everyone is on the court, he is a great shooter, a great passer, a great communicator," Anderson said. "He's overall an amazing player."
Roberts has become a more efficient scorer in his final year. While he’s averaging almost two more points a game than last season, he’s shooting 8.1% better from the field and an 8.3% improvement on 3-point shots.
"It's repetition and practice, these guys push me every day," Roberts said. "Everyone is pushing me every day and I'm pushing them right back."
Roberts has also trained with Russ Smith, a former All-American who won the 2013 National Championship at the University of Louisville.
Learning more than ever, appreciate all the help this year family. @Specter_Smit @Born_R3ady pic.twitter.com/mGpNf8da13— Dallas Roberts (@Dallas1Roberts) December 13, 2020
North Oldham has three games remaining before it begins postseason play. After defeating Oldham County and South Oldham in the regular season, the Mustangs are the top-seed in the District 29 tournament, which guarantees the team a spot in the Eighth Region tournament.
The Mustangs end the season with three challenging opponents, including two regional foes. North Oldham travels to Spencer County (16-8) on Tuesday before hosting Collins (21-3) the following week.
"Our schedule has always been super tough since I've been here so our guys have played in big games and are battle-tested all year," Levitch said.
North Oldham ends the regular season against St. Xavier on Feb. 17, a final regular season home game for six seniors wanting to return to the state tournament. The Mustangs will host the district tournament for the first time since 2018.
