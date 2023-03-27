LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golf fans now have the chance to register for tickets for the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville.
Valhalla Golf Club will play host to the PGA Championship from May 13-19 next year. Online registration will be used to access tickets to watch the tournament in-person.
According to a news release, the tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation registration process, PGA Ticket Registry. People interested in registering are asked to provide their name, email address and mailing addressed, along with being limited to one registration per individual and unique email address. Once in the PGA Ticket Registry, spectators are able to hold their place in line for an opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It’s again time to celebrate Major Championship golf at one of golf’s storied venues, Valhalla Golf Club,” said Ryan Ogle, championship director for the 106th PGA Championship. "Anticipation for the return of professional golf to Louisville is high and we expect tickets to move quickly. We encourage anyone wanting to witness the excitement in person to register for tickets before time runs out."
Registration does not guarantee access to purchase any or all ticket types. According to a news release, the registry provides individuals the best opportunity to be there in person.
