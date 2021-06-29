LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The college sports landscape changes forever on Thursday, when NCAA Division I athletes are allowed for the first time to make money off of their name, image and likeness, without violating NCAA rules.
The change has been a long time coming, but still seemed to take many in college sports by surprise, with the NCAA rushing to institute interim guidelines at the 11th hour to create a level playing field for schools in states who haven't given athletes the green light to earn.
On this week's WDRB Uncovered Podcast, and on the WDRB Sports Pod, business reporter Chris Otts sits down with WDRB Sports journalists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford to talk about the impact of this week's rule change, what it means for local schools and athletes, and where it might lead down the road.
