LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The transition from high school and club ball to high level college volleyball is daunting enough. Add in a position change and it can be a major transition.
Elena Scott knows it all too well.
"I have played on high level teams in club and in high school and played in different arenas with big crowds, but college is definitely a different experience," said Scott, a freshman from Mercy Academy. "I have been a setter my whole life and then I got here and switched to a DS (defensive specialist/libero). It's definitely a change, seeing the court from a different perspective. But it takes a lot out of my mental game. I feel like I can relax more as a libero instead of a setter."
University of Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said she knew Scott would be a little small to be a setter.
"But when she started coming to camp, and we started to see what she could do as a libero, it was a no-brainer," Busboom Kelly said. "She could be one of the best liberos in the country. That's what I thought three years ago, and that's coming true in her freshman year.
"I would not have thought that she'd be this good this year, as a freshman. But I knew that's something she could achieve in her four years. So it's been huge for us that she's been so great right off the bat and just really excited for the rest of her career to see what she can do."
Scott has fit right in with a veteran group that has yet to lose a match while ascending to No. 1 in the nation.
"Her volleyball IQ is off the charts," Busboom Kelly said. "She grew up in the gym. Both her parents play a lot of volleyball. You can tell she knows the game and reads the game very well. That translates to a great libero. She finds a way to win and she's got great touch."
Scott reluctantly admitted that her talent and skills in the game don't come from her Uncle Keith, whom WDRB News viewers would know as morning show reporter Keith Kaiser.
"Not really," Scott said with a laugh.
She learned the game from her mother Sheri, Keith's sister, who was one of her coaches up until this year.
Mom has done admirable work.
