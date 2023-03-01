LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A source close to the negotiations said that Louisville City Football Club is nearing a deal with manager Danny Cruz that would extend his contract through the 2025 season. An official announcement is expected to come as early as Thursday.
Cruz came to Louisville as an assistant coach in 2018, was named technical director in 2020 and took over the top job on an interim basis when John Hackworth and the club parted ways just one game into the 2021 season.
He proceeded to lead the team to the Eastern Conference final and was elevated to the permanent head coaching job late that season. In 2021, Cruz had the club back in the USL Cup Final after a record-breaking campaign in which the club set new marks for points earned (72) and wins (22).
At 33, Cruz has become one of the nation’s most successful young coaches, with a record of 39-13-13, and last season became the youngest coach ever to lead a team in the USL championship game.
The Petersburg, Virginia, native played nine seasons in MLS after playing in college at UNLV.
LouCity FC will open its regular season on March 11 at Orange County SC. It follows with a road test at Monterey Bay FC on March 18, with the home opener set for March 25 at 3 p.m. against El Paso Locomotive FC.
The club is preparing for its final exhibition friendly of the season this weekend in Pittsburgh. It has gone 1-2-4 in the preseason to date, against a mix of MLS and USL competition.
