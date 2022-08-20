LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
Racing Louisville capitalized on a chance in the 34th minute on a goal by Kirsten Davis for a 1-0 advantage.
Davis doesn't give up! @kirstendavis22 | #LOUvRGN pic.twitter.com/xMhI9G4ire— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) August 21, 2022
After Racing Louisville led 1-0 at halftime, OL Reign evened the match when Olivia Athens scored on a corner kick.
OL Reign scored again in the 66th minute on a goal by Jordyn Huitema.
Racing Louisville returns to NWSL play on Saturday with a home match against the Chicago Red Stars.
