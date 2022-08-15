LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best women's soccer teams in the world are in Louisville this week competing at Lynn Family Stadium.
The Women's Cup quarterfinals kicked off Sunday with AC Milan and Club America advancing over Tokyo Verdy Beleza and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.
Racing Louisville FC will now take on AC Milan in the semifinals, and Club America plays OL Reign. Those matches are Wednesday night, and the championship game is Saturday.
Wednesday's match between Racing Louisville and AC Milan kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available.
