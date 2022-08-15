Racing Louisville FC

Racing Louisville FC players await the start of penalty kicks in their Women's Cup shootout victory over FC Bayern Munich in Lynn Family Stadium.

 Eric Crawford photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best women's soccer teams in the world are in Louisville this week competing at Lynn Family Stadium.

The Women's Cup quarterfinals kicked off Sunday with AC Milan and Club America advancing over Tokyo Verdy Beleza and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Racing Louisville FC will now take on AC Milan in the semifinals, and Club America plays OL Reign. Those matches are Wednesday night, and the championship game is Saturday.

Wednesday's match between Racing Louisville and AC Milan kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available.

For more information, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags