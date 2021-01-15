FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Justin Thomas can put down the driver and grab a controller: The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the "PGA Tour 2K21" video game. He's ready to tee off in the game on its Aug 21 release.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)