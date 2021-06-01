LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Louisville Bats.
Votto, the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player, has been on the Injured List since May 7 with a fractured left thumb. In 106 at-bats with the Reds this season, Votto hit .226/.305/.425 with five home runs.
Votto will start as the Bats' designated hitter Tuesday night against the St. Paul Saints. His last two stints wit the Bats occurred in 2012 and 2014. Before that, he won International League Rookie of the Year in 2007 after hitting .294 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI in 133 games with the Bats.
The Bats are 7-16 to start the 2021 season.
