LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — State mortality reports from two horses who died on the undercard to the 2023 Kentucky Derby have returned with no pre-race or medication abnormalities reported.
Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, pulled up at the ¾ pole of race 2 and was sedated and later euthanized with a fracture in the right leg and some thinning of the cartilage in the left. The horse had trained regularly and had raced only one other time this year, on a synthetic surface at Gulfstream. Trainer Jeff Hiles speculated that the horse might’ve clipped heels with a competitor, or taken a bead step.
Jockey Corey Lanerie said that the injury occurred without warning when the horse switched leads.
Later in the day in the 8th race, Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, pulled up at the 5-furlong mark with an injury to his left forelimb. He, too, was sedated and a split was applied, but he was later euthanized because of the extent of his injuries, which included sesamoid fractures and severe tendon damage.
Trainer Joe Lejzerowicz told KHRC veterinarians that the horse had been “perfectly sound” and speculated that the racing surface may have played a part in the colt’s injury. Jockey Corey Lanerie, who said the injury happened without warning, said he did not feel that the track condition played a role in the breakdown.
In both cases, no improper medications were found, and no therapeutic medications beyond allowable limits.
Churchill Downs has shut down its live racing for the remainder of its spring meet to investigate further. Churchill’s races will resume at Ellis Park this weekend.
The KHRC makes necropsy results and other data gathered during horse fatality investigations available at its website when those inquiries are complete.
So far, four of the 12 reported horse deaths at Churchill Downs in recent weeks have come back with no major abnormalities in either medication or other areas.
Still, the deaths of otherwise healthy, young horses remains a concern as the KHRC, Churchill Downs and the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority continue their investigations.
