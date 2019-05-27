LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Romeo Langford has said goodbye to Indiana University.
The New Albany native and New Albany High School standout will forgo the remainder of his collegiate career and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft. Langford announced his decision Monday evening on Twitter.
⚪️❤️✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/tWIHvDnldD— Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) May 27, 2019
"Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine," Langford wrote, "and I'm excited for the opportunity to fulfill that dream.
"From the moment I stepped on campus, Indiana University has been a special place for me. Everyone, from the students, the university, the staff and coaches, have made my experience one I will never forget. Though the season didn't end the way we wanted, I am forever proud of all the hard work my teammates and I put in every single day."
Langford, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard, averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game for the Hoosiers during the 2018-19 season. He led the Big Ten and ranked fifth nationally in freshman scoring.
Langford will learn his professional fate when the 2019 NBA Draft tips off on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
