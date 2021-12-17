LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball game at WKU will now get a national television audience. As CBS adjusts its schedule to account for losing a game in the CBS Sports Classic, the Cardinals' game at WKU will now tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will air on CBS.
The game had originally been scheduled to tip at 2:30 p.m. and air on the CBS Sports Network.
Louisville comes into the game with a record of 7-3 after an 86-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night. WKU has won back-to-back games, having blown out Centre 90-52 after an impressive 71-48 win over Ole Miss. The Hilltoppers are 7-4, with wins in 6 of their past 7 games.
Louisville leads the overall series 42-39 but is 9-16 in games played in Bowling Green. The Cardinals have won 9 straight in the series and have never lost in WKU's Diddle Arena. Their last visit there was a 76-67 win in 2014. Louisville's last loss in Bowling Green was on Feb. 3, 1950.
WKU will be supporting emergency relief for WKU students through the WKU Opportunity Fund at Saturday’s game. The fund provides needs-based awards for unexpected financial needs including housing and meal assistance, loss of income, technology needs to complete courses, and more.
Alumni and fans interested in contributing to emergency funding for WKU students affected by the December 11 tornado can do so by texting “WKURelief” to 83200 or visiting wku.edu/relief.
