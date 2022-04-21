LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They stay — and they also go.
One day after the University of Kentucky men's basketball program celebrated the critical news that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will return for next season, guard Shaedon Sharpe announced he will leave UK without scoring a point or playing a minute.
Shams Charania and Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reported that Sharpe will pursue a professional career while making himself eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, and stay in, team sources tell me and @KyleTucker_ATH. NBA teams project Sharpe as a potential high draft lottery pick.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022
How good is Sharpe?
Reportedly, he is good enough to be taken in the first 10 picks even though the only thing he did after joining John Calipari's team in midseason was train, practice, make good use of the Wildcats' facilities and become a lightning rod for talk radio conversation.
Sharpe's departure, which was not unexpected, leaves Calipari with five scholarship players from last season's roster who are currently projected to return:
Tshiebwe; starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler; forward Lance Ware; forward Daimion Collins and guard C.J. Frederick, a transfer from Iowa, who missed last season with an injury.
UK has signed two incoming five-star recruits: forward Chris Livingston and guard Cason Wallace.
Forwards Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks entered their names in the draft but maintained their option to return.
Guard TyTy Washington said he will remain in the NBA Draft. Dontaie Allen transferred to Western Kentucky. Forward Bryce Hopkins entered the NCAA transfer portal. Guards Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz have completed their eligibility.
Sharpe, a 6-foot-6-inch guard, is a native of London, Ontario, in Canada. He played high school basketball at Dream City Christian Academy in the Phoenix area before enrolling at UK mid-year.
He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022 by three recruiting services after averaging 22.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.
But Calipari never used Sharpe this season as Kentucky's guard play slipped in late-season losses to Tennessee (twice) and Arkansas before being upset by Saint Peter's in the NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.