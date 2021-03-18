SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – Brandon Hoffman is steeped in Silver Creek history. The head coach of the boys basketball team graduated from the school in 1998, came back after college as an assistant and now he’s looking to lead his team to their second 3A title in three years.
It appeared he was on track to make more history in 2020 and have a shot at back-to-back titles, but the Covid shutdown put those dreams on hold.
“You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. Last year was a good example of that. We were going full speed ahead and all of a sudden, the plug’s pulled out," Hoffman said. "There was no easing into it. That was heartbreaking, but the best way to make up for that is to win this year."
The Dragons are set to play Guerin Catholic in Saturday’s semi-state game in Seymour. The winner moves on to the 3A Championship on April 3. The players not just hoping for wins. They’re hoping the games actually happen.
“It’s definitely in the back of my mind. You try to push it aside as much as possible, but you don’t forget that last season got taken away," said Silver Creek junior guard Branden Northern. "You don’t forget that games have been taken away from players because of Covid and it’s certainly not over, so we know that every game, even this Saturday or two weeks from now, we know that nothing’s guaranteed so we’re just happy to be on the court."
The team, the school and the Sellersburg community have been through a lot since Covid hit last year. The prospect of bringing home a boys state championship, especially in the wake of the Silver Creek girls team winning their first state championship last month, is something that is a major focus for the Dragons.
“It would be completely awesome for our whole team, our coaches, the community. Especially to have girls and boys (titles), you do not see that very often, so it would mean a ton,” said Kooper Jacobi, a senior on the boys team and one of the school’s all-time leading scorers.
“We’ve got some of the best players in school history. This is just the moment that we have to take advantage of it. We know that. Some may say that’s pressure, and some may say that’s a great opportunity as well,” Hoffman said.
The Dragons semi-state game in Seymour is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Silver Creek is 23-4. Guerin Catholic is 21-3.
