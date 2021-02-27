LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek girls basketball has won its first state championship.
Silver Creek defeated South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 3-A state title Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Silver Creek outlasts South Bend Washington to bring home the Class 3A Championship!
Marisssa Gasaway finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Kynidi Striverson added 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Alana Striverson added 11 points.
After a layup by Mila Reynolds brought South Bend Washington within one point, Jaclyn Emly made a shot from behind the arc with three minutes left to give Silver Creek a 47-43 lead.
Silver Creek maintained a two-possession advantage for the remainder of the game to seal its first state championship.
