LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After winning their 15th state title, St. Xavier High School football is getting back to work.
"Anytime you finally get to put the pads on, it takes the practice to a different level and a different tone and it's football," coach Kevin Wallace said.
After defeating Male last December to claim the KHSAA Class 6A state championship, the Tigers had reached the pinnacle of Kentucky High School football. However, that is playing little to no effect in how they are preparing for the 2022 season.
"We aren't going to lean on what happened it 2021," Wallace said. "New guys are here. It's a different chemistry. It's a different feel. Different guys are being counted on to make plays and we need to embrace that."
🚨Four Weeks until High School Football🚨— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) July 22, 2022
Coming up at 6:00 on @WDRBNews:
We visit the reigning KHSAA champs to see how they are preparing for the 2022 season. #khsaafootball pic.twitter.com/spQfPFPZqY
The Tigers have to replace a majority of their 2021 offensive production after losing their starting quarterback, running back and leading wide receiver.
Despite the changes, Wallace remains optimistic regarding his team's new starters.
"It's time for these guys to be in the spotlight and make way to have the best team we can possibly have," he said.
Wide receiver Jack Campisano is excited about the opportunity to reboot the offense.
"It's looking really good. We are starting to come along," Campisano said. "We did lose a lot of guys last year so we are trying to get some of the younger guys in place and get them settled into the offense and get them in the spots where they can play this year."
Defensively, the Tigers are going to be fast, according to Wallace.
"I think we are going to be really good defensively," he said. "We've got a good skill level, good experience and I mean it's the fastest level of defense that I've coached here."
Despite all the talent on this year's team, Wallace still feels as if they have a long way to go.
"We are going to be as good as we can be on August 19th but our goal is, in that first week in December, we are a whole lot better," Wallace said.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | St. X rides "r-factor" to 31-21 state championship win over Male
- St. X football tops Male for first state championship since 2009
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.