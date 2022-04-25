LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville coaching staff played host to Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield over the weekend, and by Sunday night the 6-10, 249-pound power forward announced his commitment to the Cardinals via a graphic on Twitter.
Huntley-Hatfield played sparingly early in his freshman season in Knoxville, but moved into a starting role after an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua in February. He averaged a bit over 4 points and 3 rebounds as a freshman, and the final 13 games of the season. He entered the transfer portal on April 10.
Auburn, Arizona State, SMU and Wake Forest are among the programs who had reached out. He had visited Auburn late last week.
Payne recruited Huntley-Hatfield during his days as a Kentucky assistant, and will look to develop the power forward who was at one time a top 5 player in his class before reclassifying. He can score around the basket, but also showed ability as a midrange and even 3-point shooter as a prep player.
L’s Up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yBybt1oPF— Brandon ߙ (@RealGupaveli) April 24, 2022
Louisville coaches can't comment on the player until receiving signed paperwork.
Huntley-Hatfield joins a roster that has interior players Sydney Curry, Jae'lyn Withers, JJ Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler returning, as well as guards El Ellis and Mike James.
