LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the college football conference championships set to kick off, the 2022 bowl picture is beginning to come into focus – at least, that's what the experts think.
For the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky, a consensus about possible postseason destinations is growing, though league championship games can always throw a wrinkle into the works. Announcements start coming out on Sunday afternoon.
Here's a look at where the national projections have the local football teams doing their bowling, ranked by frequency of prediction. projections line up.
The projections we used: The Athletic, ESPN (Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura), Fox Sports, Jerry Palm of CBS, Bleacher Report, College Football News, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Athlon Sports, Yahoo! Sports.
LOUISVILLE
Two clear choices have developed on Louisville's postseason destination – both have the Cardinals headed east.
1. Fenway Bowl, Boston, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. (ESPN) Projected opponents: Cincinnati. Who is picking it: College Football News, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Bleacher Report, FOX Sports, Yahoo! Sports.
-OR-
2. Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md., Dec. 28, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: UCF, Cincinnati or SMU. Who is picking it: Sports Illustrated, ESPN's Mark Schlabach, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
3. Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. (CBS) Projected opponents: Oregon State. Who is picking it: The Athletic, Athlon Sports.
4. Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: Mississippi State. Who is picking it: Jerry Palm of CBS.
5. Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Dec. 23, TBA (ESPN) Projected opponent: Memphis. Who is picking it: USA Today.
KENTUCKY
Projections for Kentucky are all over the board.
1. Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 30, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: NC State (2), Notre Dame (1). Who is picking it: The Athletic, FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated.
-OR-
2. Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponents: Oklahoma State (2), Kansas (1). Who is picking it: Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, College Football News, Athlon Sports.
3. Texas Bowl, Houston, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: Oklahoma State. Who is picking it: Jerry Palm, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report.
-OR-
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Projected opponent: Utah. Who is picking it: USA Today, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
5. Music City Bowl, Nashville, Dec. 31, noon (ABC) Projected opponent: Minnesota. Who is picking it: ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
6. New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, N.M., Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: BYU. Who is picking it: Yahoo! Sports.
