LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville-Iowa NCAA Elite Eight matchup figures to be a shootout. Most of the advance billing of the game centers around its highest scorers, Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Hailey Van Lith of Louisville.
But beyond the clear fact that in these kinds of games, your best players have to play their best, this game will be a clash of styles.
There’s no arguing with the analytics. Over its past 5 games, Iowa has ranked in the 99th or 100th percentile In the nation in offensive rating, true shooting percentage, assist percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio and personal fouls drawn per game. The Hawkeyes also are in the 91st percentile in three-point attempts rate, taking 41.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.
Beyond that, Iowa has ranked in the 91st percentile in pace and 96th in defensive rebounds per game.
Louisville can’t match those numbers. If Iowa is able to play at its pace and get clean looks from three-point range, the Cardinals will be hard-pressed to win – unless Iowa just misses a bunch of shots, something it generally does not do.
Louisville has been very good offensively, but not at Iowa’s level. What it will seek to do is hit the offensive glass, try to turn Iowa over (something Iowa has had a tendency to do at times, given its pace of play) and exploit the Iowa defense with the same kind of efficiency that has paved its way to the Elite Eight. Louisville will look to make Iowa defend, and hope to build a large advantage in points in the paint. On defense, look for Louisville to trap and try to otherwise create ball-pressure, forcing Iowa to make quick decisions.
Louisville is capable of winning a shootout, but the guess here is that Walz would rather contain Iowa with full-court pressure, cut down their time to operate in the half-court, then secure the glass if shots are missed. Louisville may sacrifice some 2-point baskets to keep Iowa from getting it going from the outside.
WALZ’S SCOUTING REPORT
When asked about the Iowa offense, Louisville coach Jeff Walz gave a lengthy analysis:
“They're a whole team. I mean, everybody does their job,” he said. “The young lady in the post that I've been practicing trying to say her name (Monika Czinano), but I stutter every time I say it, so it's like it's worthless. She's phenomenal. She doesn't dribble the basketball. It's quite amazing. She catches it, turns and shoots over the left or right shoulder. I'm looking for her. I was hoping to pass her and tell her, I couldn't have recruited you anyway because I could have never said your name. I mean, golly. I stutter on that worse than anything.
“But she is -- she's phenomenal. I just love the demeanor she plays with. She's a competitor, she's fierce, but she puts a smile on, she has fun, and I love that about players. And then they have got some shooters. You've got (Gabbie) Marshall, who goes out there and everybody’s, oh, she looks so sweet, so nice, and she will rip your head off. It's what I like about her. It's the fun part about it. And everybody knows their role and they do it really darn well. Lisa and her staff have done a remarkable job of getting their team, like our team, to buy into what your role is.
If it's to come in for five or six minutes and get four or five boards, that's what they're doing. If it's to knock down a three, it's what they're doing. And it's quite impressive. There's a reason they're playing in this game same as us. It's not an accident when you get to this point in time.”
BLUDER’S SCOUTING REPORT
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Louisville presents a challenge because of its versatility. She likens the Cardinals to another Elite Eight team from Iowa’s Big Ten Conference – Maryland.
“When I think about them in the Big Ten, I think of Maryland, possibly,” she said. “Just really good defensive team, good rebounding team, press a lot. So, I think of that, maybe. But I think Louisville has their own identity. They're, again, a really good defensive team, and Hailey really makes that show run. She's a pretty impressive leader on the floor.”
Iowa beat Maryland 85-82 in the Big Ten Tournament, but split with the Terps in the regular season. It beat Ohio State, who ended Connecticut’s season on Saturday, 105-72 in the Big Ten Tournament.
THE LINE
Iowa is a 5 ½-point favorite at DraftKings.com. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPN.
