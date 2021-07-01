LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch is one of twelve new inductees into the National Federation of State High School Associations High School of Fame. The ceremony was held Thursday night in Orlando.
Couch was recognized for his record-setting career as the quarterback at Leslie County High School, where he set three national career passing records and was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1995.
“To go in with this class is truly an honor (and) truly special,” Couch said. “To be recognized as one of the best high school athletes and going into the Hall of Fame is just an unbelievable honor for me.”
Couch went on to play college football at Kentucky in 1996 and thrived under head coach Hal Mumme in 1997 and 1998 before going on to become the overall first round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft.
“I think his passion for the game was the biggest thing. He had all the talent in the world, but his big thing was that he was just so passionate about playing. He loved playing,” Mumme said.
