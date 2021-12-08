LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vince Tyra has been athletics director at Louisville for just four years, two months and six days. After long tenures by his predecessor (Tom Jurich, 20 years) and Bill Olsen (17 years) that doesn't sound like much, as the university is braced for him to take the same job at Florida State University, according to reports.
On Wednesday afternoon, the school's board of trustees amended Tyra's contract to wipe out a non-compete clause and a 30-day notice requirement if he decides to leave his job. The move cleared the way for Tyra to leave without contractual obligations.
Tyra's tenure has faced enough unique challenges for an entire career. He came to U of L from the business world, having been an operating partner for Southfield Capital, a post he had held since 2007, and an advisor to ISCO Industries Inc. where he was formerly the president. He also had served as the president of Retail and Activewear for Fruit of the Loom.
Before his arrival, he was a longtime supporter of Louisville athletics, and he is the son of a Louisville Hall of Famer, basketball All-American Charlie Tyra.
He would up being tasked with responding to an unprecedented NCAA sanction, replacing a Hall of Fame basketball coach, and finding a football coach after a beloved native son turned him and the program down.
With his future at the school in question, a look back at Tyra's tenure:
Oct. 3, 2017: Vince Tyra is hired as the University of Louisville's acting athletic director, after a short search while Tom Jurich, Louisville's vice president for athletics and AD, is suspended.
Oct. 4, 2017: Tyra names former Louisville player David Padgett, who also was an assistant coach to Rick Pitino, Louisville's acting coach.
Oct. 18, 2017: Jurich is fired for cause by U of L.
Dec. 13, 2017: Tyra appears with officials and attorneys from U of L in a hearing before an NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee, arguing to appeal the NCAA decision to vacate 123 men's basketball victories and the 2013 NCAA championship.
Jan 13, 2018: Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi announces the the school will terminate its naming rights deal with Papa John's after its CEO, John Schnatter, is heard on an internal recording using a racial pejorative.
Feb. 2, 2018: Tyra announces the dismissal of associate athletic director Mark Jurich, son of former athletic director Tom Jurich. "There’s emotions with me because Mark has been a close friend of mine for many years," Tyra said. "I am trying to do what's best for the program."
Feb. 8, 2018: Tyra announces that soccer coach Ken Lolla has signed a 5-year contract extension, and that volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly also signed an extension.
Feb. 20, 2018: An NCAA Infractions Appeal Committee refuses to overturn sanctions levied against the men's basketball program for violations committed when a director of basketball operations paid Katina Powell to provide strippers and prostitutes for players and recruits. The university officially vacates 123 wins, and removes the 2013 NCAA championship banner, and the 2012 men's Final Four banner, from the KFC Yum! Center. " "We'll certainly remove the formal recognition of our accomplishments from our facilities Tyra said in a news conference, "but that won't remove them from our hearts and minds."
March 21, 2018: Tyra announces that acting coach David Padgett will not be retained in the position permanently.
March 25, 2018: The No. 1-ranked Louisville women's basketball team beats No. 6 Oregon State 76-43, and coach Jeff Walz takes the program to the Final Four for a third time.
March 27, 2018: Tyra hires Chris Mack to coach the basketball program.
March 28, 2018: Tyra is named Louisville's permanent athletics director, agreeing to a 5-year contract worth $850,000 per year.
May 18, 2018: Jurich agrees to a $7 million settlement with U of L that re-writes his personnel file to say his firing was "without cause" as the result of his resignation.
June 12, 2018: Tyra announces that women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has signed an extension through the 2025 season, and that he has raised the salary of baseball coach Dan McDonnell. He also announces that the athletics department will assume $2 million in athletic expenses that the university had been subsidizing. He also announces that he is donating $100,000 personally to help begin a progam on ethical business leadership, with Louisville athletics administrators involved.
Nov. 11, 2018: Tyra fires Bobby Petrino two days after his team loses a seventh straight game, 53-28 to Syracuse, and elevates Lorenzo Ward to interim coach while he begins a search. The school agrees to buy out Petrino's contract for $14 million. He said he didn't want to move before the end of the season, but, "To use a football term, I called an audible. I didn’t like what I was reading. . . . I know you’re going to jump to the financial. But in my life, you’ve got to make the right decisions, not just financial decisions."
Nov. 27, 2018: Tyra meets with former Louisville player and assistant coach and current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm about the head coaching job.
Nov. 28, 2018: Brohm announces he will remain at Purdue, turning down a chance to coach at his alma mater. Tyra says his search has continued during Brohm's decision-making process, and that he will move on quickly. "We are on probation," Tyra said. "And I'm not interested in taking a lot of risk with a head coach or with kids. I think I’ve made that clear … I could tell you about some really good names who have done well in college football that I've had to move to the side."
Dec. 4, 2018: Tyra announces that Louisville has hired Scott Satterfield from Appalachian State to coach the football team.
Dec. 11, 2018: Soccer coach Ken Lolla, who led the program to a national runner up finish in 2010 and coached for 13 years ag the school, announces his resignation.
Dec. 13, 2018: The U of L board of trustees votes to approve a deal Tyra negotiated with Rick and David Kueber, owners of Planet Fitness, to acquire naming rights and fund a $3 million expansion of the basketball practice facility.
June 8, 2019: The Louisville baseball team defeats East Carolina to advance to the College World Series.
Aug. 19, 2019 : Tyra fires veteran tennis coach Rex Ecarma after claims that he mistreated players.
Sept. 28, 2019: Tyra announces a joint agreement between the school and former basketball coach Rick Pitino ending his lawsuit against the university without money changing hands.
Oct. 24, 2019: Tyra announces that U of L has reached a settlement with Schnatter on the remainder of his naming rights deal, paying him $9.5 million and paving the way for the school to pursue other potential naming rights sponsors.
April 9, 2020: Tyra announces that he, Satterfield, Mack, Jeff Walz and Dan McDonnell have agreed to 10% pay cuts. In addition, Tyra commits to foregoing his scheduled bonuses of $150,000 in 2020 and $150,000 in 2021.
April 22, 2020: Tyra announces the furloughs of 45 athletic department staffers for at least 60 days, and eliminates 40 other support positions in budget moves resulting from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Staffers earning more than $100,000 take 4% pay cuts, with those earning less taking 4% salary cuts.
May 4, 2020: The NCAA sends Louisville a Notice of Allegations accusing the school of a Level I violation and three Level II allegations for recruiting improprieties in connection with a scheme by some adidas executives and others to funnel money to players in exchange for future considerations when they turn pro.
June 12, 2020: Speaking about Tyra after an evaluation by the Louisville athletics board, Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi says, "He contributes beyond (athletics). … He’s such an integral part of my senior team. … I have asked him to serve on so many committees, take a lead on so many things that have nothing to do with athletics. That should show you his value."
Nov. 24, 2020: Asked about rumors that Satterfield might be interested in the vacant coaching job at South Carolina, Tyra says that Satterfield is committed to Louisville and not interviewing at South Carolina.
Dec. 5, 2020: Tyra reacts to reports that Satterfield has interviewed with South Carolina by saying "there's nothing new on my end."
Dec. 10, 2020: Tyra announces that a new residence hall, to house men's and women's basketball players and other students, will be named Denny Crum Hall and will be built across the street from Louisville's basketball practice facility.
Jan. 18, 2021: The Louisville women's basketball team is voted No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time in program history.
March 2, 2021: Ground is broken on Denny Crum Hall.
June 11, 2021: Tyra announces that the athletics department will conduct a capital campaign for its successful women's basketball program, with a promise to roll out details soon.
July 27, 2021: Tyra unveils plans for a new football tailgate area, The Alley, adjacent to Cardinal Stadium, on land he will donate to the university.
Aug. 27, 2021: Tyra announces that basketball coach Chris Mack is being suspended for the first six games of the 2021-22 season for failure to adhere to university regulations in his decision not to renew the contract of assistant coach Dino Gaudio, who pled guilty earlier that day to extorting him and the university.
Aug. 30 2021: At the directive of Dr. Bendapudi, Tyra and Mack meet with about 50 former U of L men's basketball players to address the concerns raised by some that the school's athletic administration does not have enough minority representation.
Oct. 1, 2021: Louisville receives an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, adding three Level II recruiting and impermissible on-court (practice) allegations to those the university is already facing in its pay-for-play scandal.
Oct. 29, 2021: Tyra announces an agreement with Angel's Envy, a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, for a $4 million naming rights deal for the former Brown & Williamson Club in Cardinal Stadium.
Nov. 8, 2021: Louisville volleyball moves to No. 1 in the national coaches poll for the first time in program history.
Nov. 13, 2021: Tyra welcomes Lamar Jackson back to the Louisville campus for a halftime ceremony to retire his No. 8 at the University of Louisville.
Nov. 27, 2021: Louisville loses at home to Kentucky, 52-21, the Cardinals third consecutive loss in the Governor's Cup. The loss left the Cards with a 6-6 record in a season attendance slipped to less than 40,000 for several home games. The loss also ignited calls from disgruntled fans that Tyra needed to make changes with the program.
Dec. 3, 2021: Tyra is reported to be a surprise candidate for the athletic director's job at Florida State University. Over the following 48 hours, he would be targeted as the school's top choice for the job.
Dec. 8, 2021: Louisville's board of trustees votes to eliminate a non-compete clause from Tyra's contract, and to waive a requirement that he give 30 days notice if he decides to leave his job. The move clears the way for his potential departure.
