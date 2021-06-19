LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity was considered the team to beat in Kentucky throughout the 2021 baseball season and they left no doubt that they were in fact the best team in the state.
The Shamrocks scored four runs in the 3rd inning and four more in the 4th en route to a 10-0 victory over McCracken County in a game called by the run rule after five innings at Legends Field in Lexington. It was the Rocks first state baseball title.
Korbyn Dickerson went 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in four. Matthew Klein had a pair of hits and Ethan Hodge, Daylen Lile and Robert Reed each scored a couple of runs.
Senior right-hander Colin Murphy struck out six and gave up just two hits in five full innings. He was named tournament Most Valuable Player.
The Rocks avenged a 6-5 defeat to McCracken County in the 2019 state title game. They finished this season 41-2 under head coach Rick Arnold.
