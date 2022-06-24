LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This news will start the countdown clocks for the 2022-23 college basketball season:
Working with ESPN, the Atlantic Coast and Big Ten conferences settled on the opponents for the 24th annual 14-game men’s basketball challenge series between the leagues. Both Louisville and Indiana drew games that will have people talking.
Louisville will play host to Maryland on Nov. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center. Like the Cards, the Terps have a first-year coach — former U of L assistant Kevin Willard, who left Seton Hall for the Terps after last season. Willard also played for his father, Ralph, at Western Kentucky.
For most of last season Maryland was coached by Danny Manning, who is now the top assistant on Kenny Payne’s staff. U of L defeated Maryland, 63-55, in the Bahamas last season.
The Terps finished last season 15-17 while U of L was 13-19.
On the following day, Indiana will also host a game — against national runner-up and likely pre-season No. 1 North Carolina. Times and ESPN network assignment will be announced later, but the UNC/IU game is a lock to be the signature 9 p.m. game that night.
“I’m really excited for our program and fans to have a matchup like this next season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” said IU coach Mike Woodson. “It doesn’t get any better than two iconic programs playing on the biggest stage.”
The Tar Heels return four starters from the squad that lost the national title game to Kansas. They will be led by center Armando Bacot and starting backcourt Caleb Love and RJ Davis.
IU also returns four starters, led by center Trayce Jackson-Davis, while adding a Top 10 recruiting class. IU finished 21-14, earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament after winning two games in the Big Ten Tournament. IU defeated Wyoming in Dayton, Ohio before the Hoosiers were blown out by Saint Mary’s in the round of 64.
IU has beaten the Tar Heels in three of four games in the Challenge and leads the all-time series between the programs, 9-6.
In the early pre-season computer power rankings at BartTorvik.com, Louisville is No. 88 while Maryland is 50.
North Carolina is No. 4, behind Gonzaga, Baylor and Tennessee while Indiana is No. 12 but first in the Big Ten.
U of L has a 4-4 record in eight Challenge games. The Cards are 6-2 all-time against Maryland.
Here is the complete ACC/Big 10 rundown:
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.