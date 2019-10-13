LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attention Louisville basketball fans: Now is your chance to make an appearance in the Cards' intro video.
The Louisville men's basketball team announced it would be shooting its 2019-20 intro video at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Park, the longtime home of the Dirt Bowl amateur basketball tournament. The announcement was made on Louisville basketball's official Twitter account.
#CardNation — want to be part of our 2019-20 intro video?We’ll see you Monday night! 👀Wear 🔴! pic.twitter.com/IfKGeKgw51— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) October 14, 2019
There is no word yet on if members of the team or coaching staff will be at the video shoot, but the Cards' Twitter account is encouraging fans to wear red.
