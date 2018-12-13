LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Yum! Center on the University of Louisville campus will soon be no more.
On Friday, U of L will announce a naming rights change and an upgrade to the practice facility.
The new name will be the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, and the school also received a major gift to renovate to complex.
A $3 million donation will be used to upgrade the practice facility specifically the weight room.
The building on Floyd Street has been named Yum! Center since it was built in 2007.
