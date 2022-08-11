LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first.
The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
Freshman Chris Livingston and senior Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points apiece to pace the offensive attack. Another freshman, Adou Thiero, had 13 points on 5-of-7 from the field.
Jacob Toppin had 12 points to go with 11 rebounds. Antonio Reeves had 11 and big men Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins both totaled 10 points and Tshiebwe added 14 rebounds.
The Wildcats had a string of seven straight made shots in the first half en route to a 53-21 advantage into the locker room. They used a 25-0 run in the second half to lead 84-28 and coasted home.
Kentucky has a day off on Friday then will play two more games over the weekend before heading home. Carleton University of Canade is next at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.