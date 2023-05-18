LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cutter Boley, widely regarded as the best rising junior high school football player in Kentucky, committed Thursday to play for the Wildcats.
Boley, who Rivals lists as the 12th overall player in the country in the class of 2025 and the second-best quarterback, plays for Lexington Christian Academy. However, he told reporters after his commitment Thursday that he plans to reclassify to the class of 2024.
BBN‼️ I’m home pic.twitter.com/QQfqT6ExU2— Cutter Boley (@cutterBoley) May 18, 2023
He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and many others. He picked UK over four other finalists: Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State and Penn State.
He's 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds, per his recruiting profile on Rivals.
According to the 247 Sports' recruiting database, Boley is the first four-star quarterback to commit to Kentucky since Conner High School graduate Drew Barker signed with the Wildcats in 2014.
