LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky basketball sophomore Ashton Hagans has declared for the NBA Draft.
According to a news release from UK Athletics, the guard from Cartersville, Georgia, "plans to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility."
Hagans announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.
"I just wanted to let you all know that even though I love Kentucky with all of my heart and really wish I could have played for a 'ship, it's time for me to live out my life-long dream and declare for the NBA Draft," he wrote. "It's been my No. 1 goal since I first picked up a ball to take this step and I know my time is now."
Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. 💙
Hagans averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during his sophomore season, which was cut short due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"It's killing me that we didn't get the chance to compete for (a national championship) this season, but I understand why we couldn't," Hagans wrote in his NBA Draft announcement. "But, just know, we would have been right there."
He did not travel with the Wildcats to Gainesville, Florida, for what would end up being the final game of the 2019-20 season three days after arguing with coach John Calipari on the bench during a loss to Tennessee. After Kentucky defeated Florida 71-70, Calipari, who called the exchange "just personal," said he expected Hagans to return to the team before the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
"Ashton is ready for this," Calipari said in the news release on Hagans' departure from UK Athletics. "From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn't even close. He's a completely different player and he's built his skills and his confidence to take that next step."
