LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky football games will be played on different dates as a result of positive COVID-19 tests among other Southeastern Conference teams.
Vanderbilt's game against Missouri and LSU's game at Florida, both scheduled for Saturday, were postponed due to positive tests among the Commodores and Gators. The SEC then had to shift its scheduled around to accommodate the changes.
After the Wildcats' game Saturday at Tennessee, here is the new schedule for the rest of October:
- Oct. 24 — Kentucky at Missouri at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network
- Oct. 31 — Georgia at Kentucky at Noon ET on SEC Network
The rest of the Wildcats' schedule, for now, is in tact.
