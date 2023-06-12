LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Louisville football team will be helping young people learn the game at a football camp this weekend.
U of L quarterback Brock Domann joined WDRB Mornings Monday to talk about the CARDS Youth Football Camp, and what parents can expect their kids to learn.
The kids will be taught the fundamentals of the game, but Domann said there will be more to it than Xs and Os.
"We're going to be going through the basic skills and drills," Domann said. "But the main thing I hope they take away is during water breaks we're going to have different U of L players come up and just speak on a value or something that's part of their story that helped them get to U of L."
Domman said he believes those stories will be inspirational and also "help kids to understand what it takes to be successful and what it takes to accomplish your dreams and go after your dreams. I hope that that's the biggest thing they take away, more so than the drills."
Domann said he wants to give back to the community the same way his mentors gave to him when he was an aspiring player.
"I honestly think that it's really important to impact the community, wherever you're at, just take the time," Domann said. "I know when I was a kid going to camps, it was so impactful, it was so important, for me to see NFL players, to see college players, even high school players when I was really young, and see that they're regular people, that they be your friends. So it's just really important to give back to the next generation."
Last season, Domann played in 10 games for the Cardinals, passing for 998 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 132 yards and a touchdown in Louisville's win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.
As for the one thing Domann would tell anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps, it's "Don't give up, because in my class -- I'm a super senior now at U of L, and my class back in Colorado -- I'm the only one still playing ball. I wasn't biggest, the fastest the tallest, but I just kept going, kept chugging along, and you just outlast people."
The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 17 at King Louie's Sports Complex. No equipment is required. CLICK HERE to sign up.
