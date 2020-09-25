A waterspout turned into a tornado as it came ashore in Myrtle Beach around 3:25 pm on Friday. It was only on land for a minute or so tossing chairs and umbrellas into the air. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Multiple people witnessed the event and quickly posted video to their social media accounts. Take a look...
Another vide of the tornado that touched down in Myrtle Beach around 3:30pm. This was taken from the Island Vista Resort by Cym Caprice. There has been some damage done. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/7RwM0yzObQ— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 25, 2020
This just sent beach chairs flying on 75th North in Myrtle Beach. @WBTWNews13 @wmbfnews @wpdeabc15 @WFXBWeatherSTEM #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/hjpFHHhZor— Ⓥ James Thieman Ⓥ (@James_Thieman) September 25, 2020
Waterspouts fall into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.
Fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. This type of waterspout is generally not associated with thunderstorms. While tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm, a fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward. By the time the funnel is visible, a fair weather waterspout is near maturity. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions so they normally move very little.
If a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, as some of them can cause significant damage and injuries to people. Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.