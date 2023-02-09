LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the first ever WDRB Bark Bowl!

A pack of adorable puppies stormed the studio with tails wagging. The high energy action on the field included a lot of jumping, biting and a few ferocious growls.

The puppies go up for adoption this weekend at the Kentucky Humane Society. If you're interested in giving one of these sweet pups a forever home, you can reach out to KHS at 502-366-3355.

IMAGES | Bark Bowl 2023 is a growling success!

1 of 29

You can also visit their east campus on Lyndon Lane or their main campus on Steedly Drive to fill out an adoption application. For hours and directions, click here.

If you'd like to browse the KHS website to see pictures of dogs looking for homes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags