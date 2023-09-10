LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals in Jeffersontown is now underway. The Gaslight Festival kicked off Sunday, and it continues through next weekend.
Jeffersontown Chamber President Deana Karem joined WDRB Mornings for a preview.
The festival got off to a roaring start at 10 a.m. with the Gaslight Motorcycle Rally.
"It's a great day for a motorcycle ride," Karem said. "We did kick off today officially, and we go all the way to Sunday, next weekend. The Art Festival part is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Folks can come out and see more than 300 vendors on-site. Some of them are businesses, some of them are arts and crafts, leather goods, some packaged specialty food items. So a lot to experience this week."
The Gaslight Festival Parade is Thursday, and this year LMPD Officer Nick Wilt and his family will serve as Grand Marshals.
"Mayor (Carol) Pike and I worked very closely on this festival," Karem said. "In one of our meetings we were talking about 'who do we want to be the Grand Marshal this year?' Usually the Grand Marshall is someone or some entity that's super special or holds a unique place in our community. And we were brainstorming and we said 'what about Officer Nick Wilt?' And we did that a couple of months ago, so we weren't sure, but we wanted to make sure we also honor his family. And it looks like we're on track to have Officer Wilt and his family with us on Thursday."
Other planned events include a Poker Rally, Golf Scramble, 5k Run/Walk, Business Appreciation Day, Parade, Balloon Glow, and a Car Show.
FEATURED EVENTS:
- The Gaslight Festival parade through Jeffersontown on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the J’town Commons Shopping Center, come up Taylorsville Rd to Watterson Trail. Turn right on Watterson Trail and end at College Drive.
- On Friday, Sept. 15 at dusk the Gaslight Balloon Glow happens in Skyview Park in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. The event is free to attend with food trucks, vendors and activities for children.
- From Sept. 15-17, more than 135 arts and crafts vendors from across the country will showcase their talents.
to get connected to other Gaslight Festival events.
