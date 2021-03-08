LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It’s the Grand Opening of Hopewell, a new work experience lab in Paristown.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the new space to see how it’s changing the way people work.
These days, people are looking for alternative places to get work done. Columbus, Ohio based Hopewell celebrated the Grand Opening of their high-tech offsite meeting and event space on March 8th. It’s the first new location outside of Columbus.
Hopewell is located on two floors in the former Louisville Leather Company building (circa 1875). The building played an important role in the Industrial Revolution. Hopewell hopes to do the same during the current Revolution of people working remotely.
The new 12,000 square foot space contains more than 20 different work environments, including 11 conference rooms complete with state-of-the-art technology. Perfect for virtual, remote work and offsite meetings. The third floor houses a 75-100 person venue for future conferences and events. Hopewell is a work experience company providing independent work laboratory locations.
Click here to get connected to Hopewell.
Hopewell Louisville
711 Brent St
Village of Paristown
Paristown was established in 1854 along Beargrass Creek and just east of downtown Louisville directly off of East Broadway. The ever-changing historic Village of Paristown is made up of workplaces, residences, and local businesses.
