LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “Right to Ride” at the Kentucky Derby Museum highlights fearless female jockeys.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent some time in the new exhibit before the Grand Opening on October 16th.
“Right to Ride” is inspired by the 50th anniversary of Diane Crump’s historic first ride in the Kentucky Derby in 1970.
Until the late 1960’s, women were barred from the most basic jobs around the racetrack.
Female pioneers in horse racing fought for the rights of the next generation.
The new showcase tells the story of women who refused to settle for second best.
Through interviews and artifacts, the Kentucky Derby Museum pays tribute to the struggle and fight of female jockeys.
Click here to get connected to the new exhibit “Right to Ride” at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
